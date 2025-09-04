The partnership also incorporates Zenith into Honeywell’s worldwide network of authorised service providers. Credit: Zenith Aviation Limited.

Zenith Aviation has announced its accreditation as a Honeywell Channel Partner, marking its first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership.

This agreement allows Zenith to provide maintenance support for TFE731 turbofan engines and auxiliary power units (APUs) as part of Honeywell’s Maintenance Service Plan (MSP).

The partnership follows an investment from OPUL, the company’s new owner, aimed at enhancing facilities, tooling, staff, and training.

The collaboration is expected to increase revenue in the coming years and broaden Zenith’s approved maintenance services.

This development is said to position Zenith more competitively within the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector.

Previously, Zenith relied on external providers for TFE and APU maintenance. As a channel partner, the company can now perform this work in-house, resulting in quicker turnaround times, reduced costs, and a more cohesive service for operators.

Additionally, this partnership integrates Zenith into Honeywell’s global network of authorised service providers.

Zenith Aviation COO Aaron Hughes said: “With OPUL’s backing, we have made the investment required to expand our capability and secure the business for the long term.

“It has the potential to unlock millions in additional revenue while delivering better service and greater certainty for our customers and staff.”

To oversee this new initiative, Zenith has appointed Gary Tims as director of maintenance.

A current Form 4 Post Holder with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Tims brings experience in aircraft maintenance leadership.

Tims also has established relationships with various OEMs, including Honeywell and Bombardier, and is well-known within the Zenith team.

Tims said: “This new Honeywell accreditation allows us to broaden what we can offer and keep more work in-house, which is a real benefit to our customers.

“I’ve worked with many of the team before and I’m confident we can build on their strengths to move the business forward.”

By combining new OEM partnerships with experienced leadership, the company aims to enhance its role as a partner for operators in the UK, Europe, and beyond, while also looking to extend its Part-145 service offerings into the Middle East.

