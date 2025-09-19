XPeng Voyager X2, eVTOL multicopter product of XPeng AeroHT. Credit: Alex Bogatyrev/Shutterstock.com.

Two Xpeng AeroHT eVTOLs collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for the Changchun air show, and one of the vehicles burst into flames on landing.

Xpeng AeroHT, a subsidiary of Xpeng, revealed that the two eVTOLs made contact while flying too close together, and one craft landed safely while the other ignited after touchdown.

Authorities cleared the scene and opened an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Video footage shared on social media showed black smoke rising from the damaged eVTOL in a flat grassy area while firetrucks and an ambulance were present.

“No one was hurt,” Xpeng AeroHT said. A company representative told Bloomberg that the pilot of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital.

Xpeng AeroHT’s plans to deliver its Land Aircraft Carrier, a passenger vehicle designed to accommodate a detachable eVTOL module, which is available for order in China and slated for mass production in 2026.

Analysts and industry observers have highlighted the Chinese government’s support for a low-altitude economy that could expand eVTOL deployment, while also noting ongoing questions about the safety and reliability of vehicles intended for short-distance passenger transport and potential pilotless operation.

The eVTOL incident occurred days after Xpeng announced a recall affecting most of its P7+ sedan models over a steering fault.

The electric flying cars, which take off and land vertically, are expected to be priced at approximately $300,000 (£220,000) each.

In January, Xpeng reported having around 3,000 orders for the vehicle. As one of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers globally, the Chinese company has recently expanded its operations into Europe.

