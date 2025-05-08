The plaintiffs seek to address the lack of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, arguing it limits service access for those in need. Credit: VTT Studio/Shutterstock.

A class action lawsuit has been filed in San Francisco against a subsidiary of WHC Worldwide, airport transportation provider SuperShuttle Express, for allegedly failing to offer adequate wheelchair-accessible services.

The suit, initiated by three wheelchair users, claims that SuperShuttle Express’s vehicles do not provide accessible transportation to airports as stated on its website.

The plaintiffs, Jacqueline Garrett, Kathi Pugh, and Dorene Giacopini, asserted that SuperShuttle’s representatives have informed them that no wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available, contradicting the company’s online claims.

They argued that this lack of service violates state and federal laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Plaintiff Jan Garrett stated: “As a person with a lifelong disability who uses a power chair for mobility, I used SuperShuttle’s accessible van service several times a year up until 2020. It was always reliable, both in my home neighbourhood of the San Francisco Bay Area, and in other cities to which I travelled for work and pleasure. Now, I must rely on hugely expensive medical transportation or arrange rides with others, which steals my independence.”

The legal action, filed by Disability Rights Advocates, is directed at WHC Worldwide and WHC zShuttle, the parent businesses of SuperShuttle Express/Execucar. The companies provide services at over 70 airport locations in the US.

The lawsuit is seeking to compel SuperShuttle to provide wheelchair access, either through its own fleet or by partnering with other providers, and is asking for unspecified damages for the plaintiffs.

Disability Rights Advocates senior staff attorney Meredith Weaver said: “We simply ask that the company provide the access that it admits is required by federal law and advertises as available.”

A report from the US Census Bureau in November 2018 estimated that approximately 5.5 million American adults, which is 2.3% of the population, require a wheelchair due to mobility disabilities.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit stated that even if a small fraction of this group were members of the proposed ADA Class, it would still result in tens of thousands of individuals.

WHC Worldwide was asked for comment.

