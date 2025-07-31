The investment will enable the construction of a 30,000ft² modern terminal to better serve Victoria and nearby communities. Credit: Torjrtrx/Shutterstock.com.

Congressman Michael Cloud has announced the allocation of $5.5m in federal funding aimed at the construction of a new terminal at Victoria Regional Airport in Texas, US.

This funding is part of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026.

Following its approval, the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 will proceed to the House floor for a comprehensive vote, after which it will move to the Senate for additional review and final approval.

In a statement, Cloud said: “The Victoria Regional Airport is a key economic gateway for our region and needs an infrastructure upgrade to meet modern-day security and service needs of air travel.

“This funding is a step toward solving real, local challenges. I’m thankful for the county officials and the Victoria Regional Airport who’ve worked hard to move this project forward.”

The existing terminal, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, is not equipped to handle the demands of larger aircraft, heightened security measures, and the growing number of passengers.

Current conditions at the airport include congested gate areas, lengthy TSA lines, and insufficient operational space.

The investment will facilitate the development of a modern terminal spanning 30,000ft², designed to better accommodate the needs of Victoria and its neighbouring communities.

The airport plays a crucial role in connecting South Texas to Houston Intercontinental Airport and the wider national transport network.

Victoria Regional Airport director Lenny Llerena said: “We are very excited to hear the good news that Congressman Cloud has been able to include a $5,500,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant for our new Passenger Terminal in the House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026.

“With the substantial increase in passenger traffic, our 32-year-old Passenger Terminal needs to be replaced with a modern building that can accommodate our passengers and meet the needs of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“Congressman Cloud’s support for our new Passenger Terminal is greatly appreciated and will help to make it a reality.”

