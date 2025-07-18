The VX4 achieved speeds of 115mph and an altitude of 1,800ft during its flight, marking its inaugural landing at a public venue. Credit: Vertical Aerospace/Business Wire.

Vertical Aerospace has completed the airport-to-airport piloted flight using a full-scale, winged tilt-rotor electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed for commercial use.

The flight of the VX4 prototype, which took place after receiving necessary approvals from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, covered a distance of 17 miles from Vertical’s Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport to RAF Fairford.

During the flight, the VX4 reached speeds of 115mph and an altitude of 1,800ft, marking its first landing at a public venue.

Simon Davies, chief test pilot at Vertical, piloted the VX4 prototype during this inaugural flight.

Davies said: “Flying the VX4 from airport to airport is a major milestone, and a powerful demonstration of the real-world capability of the aircraft.

“To bring it to RIAT, among some of the world’s most advanced military aircraft, is a proud moment – and a powerful signal of the role that a new generation of aircraft will play in defence and special mission operations.”

Vertical Aerospace recently introduced a hybrid-electric variant of its VX4 aircraft, which aims to provide cleaner aviation solutions for various government and military applications.

The company’s second-generation hybrid-propulsion system has been under development for 18 months at the Vertical Energy Centre and is set to be retrofitted into one of the VX4 prototypes, with flight testing anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

The new long-range hybrid-electric variant will offer a range of up to 1,000 miles. It will have a payload capacity of up to 1,100kg and will feature low noise and heat signatures, making it suitable for sensitive missions.

Additionally, the hybrid technology will support both crewed and uncrewed operations, integrating seamlessly with the existing flight control system developed by Honeywell.

Vertical Aerospace is also presenting the VX4 at Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025, as part of its strategy to explore hybrid-electric applications in defence, logistics, and special missions.

Vertical Aerospace CEO Stuart Simpson said: “RIAT is a global stage for the most advanced, mission-ready aerospace technology, and we’re proud to showcase how electric aviation will support the future of defence.

“Our hybrid-electric roadmap unlocks new capabilities for military operations, and Vertical’s RIAT presence reinforces our commitment to playing a meaningful role in the future of military and special mission aviation.”

Vertical has approximately 1,500 pre-orders for the VX4 from customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL, and Bristow.

Recently, Vertical Aerospace completed its public offering, raising $60m by selling 12 million shares at $5 each.

