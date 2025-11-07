New technology at YVR will improve predictability and efficiency at the gate, ensuring more reliable movement of goods. Credit: Vancouver Airport Authority.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has begun deploying an AI-driven system called Deep Turnaround, developed in collaboration with Aviation Solutions, a subsidiary of Schiphol Group.

The platform is designed to monitor and optimise the aircraft turnaround process by collecting operational data from gate activities such as cargo loading, baggage handling, cleaning, catering, technical checks, and boarding.

The system uses cameras installed at the gates to analyse CCTV footage, automatically identifying, and sequencing key ground operations.

Data gathered through Deep Turnaround will be integrated into YVR’s Digital Twin, a digital replica of the airport’s operations, allowing for analysis aimed at improving punctuality and overall process efficiency.

YVR operations and chief operations officer vice president Andy Margolis said: “Investing in digital technologies is a key part of YVR’s innovation strategy, enabling us to deliver reliable and resilient service to passengers and our airline customers.

“Deep Turnaround and digitising our gating process data will provide invaluable insights to help minimise delays for passengers and the movement of goods and ultimately support more predictable and efficient operational service.”

YVR will introduce Deep Turnaround at select gates initially, with plans for phased expansion across additional locations.

This initiative seeks to support timely aircraft departures and arrivals as the airport manages increasing passenger and cargo volumes.

The use of real-time operational data is expected to inform decision-making and drive longer-term efficiency improvements.

Aircraft turnaround involves coordinated ground activities that prepare planes for subsequent departures within tightly managed global schedules.

Timely execution of these processes is considered important for the movement of both passengers and freight.

Aviation Solutions head Caroline Massart said: “With Deep Turnaround, YVR joins a global community of airports transforming airside operations, collaboratively setting new standards for efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

“We’re proud to work side-by-side with our partners to solve real challenges and deliver results, quickly, for the airport, the airline and ground handlers.”

In November 2024, Air Canada announced the launch of its digital identification programme at YVR. This initiative follows a successful pilot on select flights.

