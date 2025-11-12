Ongoing computational modelling is underway in collaboration with Swinburne University, paving the way for additional full-scale testing of the Aeroberm prototype. Credit: Skyportz.

The University of Bristol is joining an Australian partnership between Skyportz and Swinburne University of Technology (in Melbourne) to research noise reduction for air taxi landing sites.

The British university will take part in this study through its aerodynamic and aeroacoustic research group.

The project will focus on Skyportz’s Aeroberm modular vertipad. This patented landing surface features a sub-deck airflow management system designed to alter rotor vortices generated by electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

By disrupting these vortices, the system is expected to manage downwash and outwash as well as address acoustic emissions during take-off and landing phases.

University of Bristol’s researchers Dr Esmaeel Masoudi and Professor Mahdi Azarpeyvand will examine the link between vortex disruption and noise mitigation.

Masoudi said: “We are excited to join Swinburne University and Skyportz to work on a much-needed technology such as Aeroberm that could significantly reduce both downwash-induced turbulence and associated noise, providing a quieter and safer vertiport environment.”

Ongoing computational modelling is being conducted with Swinburne University, building towards further full-scale testing of the Aeroberm prototype.

The research aims to address operational concerns in advanced air mobility, specifically regarding noise, downwash, and fire safety.

Skyportz plans to announce locations for the first prototype sites in 2026.

Skyportz CEO Clem Newton-Brown said: “Noise is one of the most significant barriers to public acceptance of advanced air mobility (AAM).

“By combining Bristol’s expertise in aeroacoustics with our Australian-led research into downwash/outwash and fire suppression, we’re closing the loop on many of the critical safety and environmental challenges facing the industry.”

In September this year, China’s Haylion Technologies and Skyportz announced a strategic partnership to bring the latter’s vertipad landing infrastructure to the Chinese AAM market.

Revealed at the AAM Asia Symposium in Japan, the collaboration will begin with prototype installations in Shenzhen.

