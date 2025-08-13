Artist impression of eVTOL aircraft. Credit: The UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revealed new research aimed at ensuring the safe integration of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft into UK airspace.

This initiative is part of the regulator’s Future of Flight programme and has been conducted in partnership with experts from WMG at the University of Warwick.

Key recommendations include the need for Air Navigation Service Providers to implement systems that can detect deviations in aircraft performance, the establishment of operational standards for vertiports, and the introduction of protocols for automation and simulation oversight.

UK CAA eVTOL Safety Leadership Group co-chair and Bristow Group advanced air mobility director Simon Meakins said: “This is an extremely valuable piece of work which proactively identifies potential risks and enables them to be mitigated effectively.

“With the emergence of new technologies it is essential to pragmatically manage safety from the start, and this project is an important part of that process.”

The 18-month study, funded by the Department for Transport, employs a systems thinking approach to evaluate the safety of eVTOL operations.

Research activities included assessments at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where significant helicopter and potential eVTOL activity is recorded.

The findings are intended to inform regulatory frameworks that will facilitate the safe introduction of innovative aviation technologies.

The study highlights critical areas for regulatory development, including airspace integration, vertiport operations, and automation.

UK CAA eVTOL Safety Leadership Group co-chair Rick Newson said: “With eVTOL aircraft expected to enter UK airspace within the next few years, proactive planning and coordination is essential to ensure their safe, responsible and seamless integration.

“This research provides valuable insights into the complex challenges and potential risks ahead.”

The project focused on identifying potential hazards and safety gaps related to eVTOL operations, examining the interactions among aircraft, software, hardware, and human operators.

Collaboration with the UK’s eVTOL Safety Leadership Group (eVSLG) allowed for input from various stakeholders, including Bristow and NATS, ensuring that the analysis reflects real-world operational challenges.

University of Warwick’s WMG Safe Autonomy head Professor Siddartha Khastgir said: “For any technology, ensuring its safety is an absolute requirement for it to succeed commercially.

“And for emerging technologies like eVTOLs, a systems thinking approach to safety is necessary to understand the multiple interactions between the stakeholders.”

The research has identified more than 50 high-priority safety areas relevant to both eVTOL and helicopter operations.

The UK CAA is currently reviewing these findings as part of its regulatory development efforts, which will also contribute to the Airspace Modernisation Strategy, accommodating new airspace users as technology evolves.

