The platform is available to all sectors of the aviation industry, including airlines, airports, and business aviation. Credit: skyNext/Shutterstock.

TrustFlight, a provider of digital solutions for aerospace and aviation, has introduced Smart Regulations, an Agentic AI platform to simplify the complexities of aviation regulatory compliance.

This platform provides access to more than 120 international regulatory frameworks, enabling users to navigate the intricate landscape of aviation regulations efficiently.

It is accessible to all sectors of the aviation industry, including airlines, airports, business aviation, regulatory authorities, and special mission operators.

Smart Regulations deploys TrustFlight’s Agentic AI technology, allowing users to engage with global regulations through a chat-based interface, facilitating immediate clarity on regulatory matters.

The platform features detailed tracking of amendments and side-by-side comparisons, which can be integrated seamlessly with various safety management systems (SMS), quality management systems (QMS), and document authoring tools, including TrustFlight’s Centrik 5 QMS/SMS platform.

TrustFlight AI product manager Kaden Oseen said: “Before Smart Regulations, organisations had to rely on regulatory SMEs to interpret updates and spend considerable time comparing regional requirements to create compliant SOPs.

“Now, Smart Regulations eliminates that back-and-forth with specialised AI agents that deliver instant clarity—saving time and reducing compliance risk.”

Targeted at safety and compliance professionals, document managers, and regulatory bodies, Smart Regulations offers precise responses to regulatory queries, complete with direct references and citation links to enhance transparency and traceability.

This functionality aims to improve the efficiency and reliability of regulatory assessments.

TrustFlight CEO Karl Steeves said: “AI is rapidly transforming the aviation industry, and with Smart Regulations, we’re bringing that transformation to the core of compliance.

“Smart Regulations offers a smarter, more efficient way to manage regulatory requirements—empowering organisations to meet today’s complex demands with confidence, even in an industry that rightly exercises caution with emerging technologies.”

In March this year, TrustFlight partnered with Arajet, the largest airline in the Dominican Republic, to adopt TrustFlight’s Centrik 5 platform for enhancing its SMS, QMS, and risk management processes.

