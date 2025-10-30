Toronto Pearson Airport will partner with emerging startups through the DMZ initiative. Credit: BobNoah/Shutterstock.com.

Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada has commenced two six-month technology pilot projects in partnership with tech incubator DMZ and startup programme Creative Destruction Lab (CDL).

The projects are intended to diversify the airport’s supplier base and introduce new technologies.

Through the DMZ initiative, the airport will collaborate with emerging startups.

The focus is on adopting technologies not previously applied within the aviation sector. These technologies will address areas such as capacity management, operational processes, passenger experience, data collection, non-aeronautical revenue streams, and interaction with airport services.

Sherif El Tawil, DMZ’s senior director of programmes and global operations, will be based at the airport as an expert in residence to facilitate connections between startups and Toronto Pearson.

DMZ Ventures CEO and DMZ executive director Abdullah Snobar said: “Toronto Pearson is setting the bar for how major operators can tap into startup innovation to solve real challenges.

“The mobility and aviation sector needs fresh thinking and there’s no better place to find breakthrough solutions than with the entrepreneurs building them in our own backyard.”

The second pilot is with CDL and centres on deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Toronto Pearson will take part in CDL’s “Putting AI to Work” programme, aimed at identifying and implementing AI-driven products for functions including baggage handling, gate operations, and command centre integration.

The programme seeks to achieve a 20% productivity increase through cost efficiency, output improvements or service enhancement over a two-year period.

CDL CEO Sonia Sennik said: “Airports are complex systems where every decision affects capacity, efficiency and the overall experience.

“Through CDL’s Putting AI to Work programme, we’re helping Toronto Pearson apply artificial intelligence to enhance operational resiliency and accelerate digital transformation.”

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) will officially confirm the pilot schemes at an AI event at MaRS Discovery District.

The announcement regarding the two pilot projects will take place during the 2025 ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition.

Toronto Pearson chief technology officer and interim chief infrastructure officer Brian Tossan said: “Canada and Toronto are hotbeds for startup talent and artificial intelligence, and many of these companies are right in our back yard.

“We want to expand our roster of suppliers to bring in cutting-edge technologies and foster cross-sectoral innovation.”

In 2022, GTAA selected AECOM, Alectra Energy Solutions, and Enwave Energy to deliver solutions for achieving its decarbonisation targets at Toronto Pearson Airport.

