Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) in Taiwan has selected Nokia to upgrade its communications infrastructure with the Finnish firm’s IP/MPLS solution across Terminals 1 and 2.

The new system, implemented in collaboration with HwaCom Systems, is intended to replace the existing network to maintain service reliability and security within the airport.

The updated network will integrate a range of services, including voice, data, video communications, check-in kiosks, baggage handling, Wi-Fi, and CCTV, into a single infrastructure.

According to the company, this approach is expected to streamline operations and reduce associated expenses.

Taoyuan International Airport information and communications technology department director said: “Airport networks must always be exceptionally secure with the highest level of network reliability, performance and safety in order to deliver superior experience to the passengers.

“We have been impressed by the work of Nokia with its partner HwaCom to ensure timely execution of the project.”

Taoyuan International Airport will also deploy an end-to-end management platform for network, service and security oversight, aimed at providing enhanced visibility into network performance and supporting the management of airport operations.

In addition, the deployment will incorporate Nokia’s Network Service Platform to assist in automating and simplifying operational processes as part of the infrastructure upgrade.

Nokia Asia Pacific enterprise sales, network infrastructure vice president Stuart Hendry said: “Our mission-critical network solutions are trusted across the world for their resilience and performance.

“We are honoured to be chosen for this prestigious project, executed in collaboration with our partner HwaCom. Nokia’s IP/MPLS solution will help Taoyuan International Airport improve airport safety and operations while reducing energy consumption.”

Nokia’s technology package includes the 7750 Service Router, 7250 Interconnect Routers, and the 7210 Service Access System.

Taoyuan International Airport currently serves as Taiwan’s busiest airport, handling nearly 45 million passengers in 2024.

To address increasing demands in both passenger and cargo traffic, the airport is constructing a third terminal, with completion targeted for 2027.

Last month, Nokia partnered with NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services provider, to drive Private 5G transformation at airports worldwide.

Together, they have implemented Private 5G solutions at major sites, including Cologne Bonn Airport and Fraport AG in Germany.

