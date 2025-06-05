The plant will annually produce more than 350,000 gallons of ASTM D7566-compliant SAF. Credit: Syzygy Plasmonics/PRNewswire.

Syzygy Plasmonics has announced the start of front-end engineering and design (FEED) with Kent for NovaSAF 1, which is claimed to be the “world’s first” electrified biogas-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility.

Located in Durazno, Uruguay, the plant will produce more than 350,000 gallons of ASTM D7566-compliant SAF annually, using cow manure-derived biomethane, CO₂, renewable electricity, and steam as feedstocks.

The project is supported by long-term agreements with Estancias del Lago, a Uruguayan dairy and agri-energy operation, and leverages Syzygy’s proprietary NovaSAF platform.

The facility will integrate biogas and Power-to-Liquids technologies, utilising waste as feedstock to minimise water consumption and achieve an estimated carbon intensity reduction of more than 80% compared to traditional Jet-A fuel.

Additionally, the facility requires no gas pipelines or costly separation processes.

Syzygy Plasmonics CEO Trevor Best said: “We’re unlocking a global asset class of underutilised biogas sites and turning them into high-value clean fuel hubs without pipelines, costly gas separation, or subsidy dependence.

“We believe NovaSAF represents one of the few viable pathways to producing SAF at Jet Parity and successfully decarbonising air travel.”

Permitting and equipment sourcing are underway alongside the FEED phase, led by Kent, an engineering and project management company into SAF project development.

The project is expected to reach a final investment decision in the fourth quarter of 2025, with commercial operations slated for the first quarter of 2027.

It is estimated to have a SAF yield that is 50% higher than conventional thermal biogas reforming pathways.

The facility aims to comply with EU, US, and CORSIA SAF standards.

Kent EVP for operations in the Americas Tom Bullard said: “We’re proud to support Syzygy in delivering the world’s first profitable biogas-to-SAF plant.

“This milestone highlights Kent’s strength in our global capability to bring complex, cutting-edge energy projects to life.”

In April this year, Syzygy completed performance testing of what is claimed as the “world’s largest” all-electric GHG e-Reforming demonstration unit in Houston, US.

Following more than 3,000 hours of testing in Houston and Ulsan, South Korea, the Rigel Reactor has shown significant advancements in the production of low-cost, high-yield sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to the company.

