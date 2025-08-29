The expansion seeks to strengthen the company’s ability to support business aviation operators in North America and globally. Credit: Ivan Cholakov/Shutterstock.com.

StandardAero has inaugurated its expanded business aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Georgia, US.

This expansion aims to enhance the company’s capacity to support business aviation operators across North America and internationally.

The project has resulted in the creation of approximately 100 new jobs.

The Augusta facility has undergone a 60% expansion, adding 80,500ft² of space that includes a hangar, engine shop, “advanced” avionics, and customer amenities.

This development is expected to increase the capacity for offering MRO services for Honeywell HTF7000 engine, for which StandardAero is the exclusive independent heavy overhaul provider.

The expansion also enhances airframe service capabilities for large cabin business jets.

StandardAero chairman and CEO Russell Ford said: “This expansion reinforces our long-term commitment to the business aviation community and to Augusta, where we’ve proudly operated for more than 50 years.

“We’re growing to meet the needs of our customers, investing in our people, and building on our reputation for industry-leading quality and service.”

Currently, airframe maintenance services are being conducted in the new hangar, while the engine shop, specifically designed to accommodate the increasing demand for Honeywell HTF7000 engine MRO, is projected to be operational by the first half of 2026.

StandardAero is recruiting to support its expanded operations, with approximately 175 employees currently working at the Augusta facility and nearly 7,700 globally.

StandardAero’s Business Aviation division president Anthony Brancato said: “We’re listening to our customers, and they’re asking for more capacity, faster turn times and a partner they can trust with their most valuable assets.

“With this investment in Augusta, we’re answering that call – with more space, added expertise, and the same unwavering commitment to excellence.”

StandardAero has been operational in Augusta since 1974, providing maintenance and repair services for various business aviation aircraft, including models from Bombardier, Dassault Falcon, Embraer, Gulfstream, and Hawker.

The facility also services engine and auxiliary power unit models such as the Honeywell HTF7000, TFE731, and GTCP36 APU.

