ST Engineering and SF Airlines have inaugurated a new airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Ezhou, Hubei, China.

This facility has been developed through their joint venture (JV), ST Engineering Aerospace (HuBei) Aviation Services, which was established in 2023.

The Ezhou facility will initially consist of two hangars, with plans for expansion to include an additional four hangars as demand increases.

The first hangar is scheduled to begin operations with its first aircraft today, while the second hangar is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027.

The combined capacity of the two hangars will allow for the simultaneous accommodation of four widebody or eight narrowbody aircraft.

Located at Ezhou Huahu International Airport, which is claimed to be China’s first dedicated cargo airport, the facility is intended to provide both line and heavy maintenance services for cargo and passenger aircraft.

It will cater to the MRO requirements of SF Airlines, the largest freighter airline in China by fleet size, and will also address the growing needs of other cargo and passenger airlines operating in the region, according to the company.

SF Airlines chairman Lisheng said: “The global aviation market continues to recover, driving strong demand for aircraft maintenance services.

“As Hubei province’s aviation industry cluster rapidly takes shape, the establishment of the airframe MRO facility in Ezhou presents broad development prospects.”

Currently, the facility employs approximately 200 staff members, with projections indicating that it could create up to 700 jobs for the local community once both hangars are operational.

The facility plans to recruit and train skilled technicians and will integrate advanced technologies, including robotics and digital systems, to enhance operational efficiency.

ST Engineering Commercial Aerospace president Jeffrey Lam said: “With China leading in global aviation growth, Ezhou’s emergence as a logistics and aviation hub makes it a strategic location from which to serve freight and airline operators.

“Our new facility in Ezhou is well positioned to meet the rising MRO needs of operators in China and across the region.”

