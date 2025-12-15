Smiths Detection’s SDX 100100 DV HC X-ray scanner added to TSA screening list. Credit: Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Smiths Detection’s SDX 100100 DV HC X-ray scanner has been included in the US Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

This inclusion enables regulated operators within the US air cargo sector to employ the scanner, which is said to comply with TSA’s stringent air cargo screening standards.

The SDX 100100 DV series, suited for airports, parcel services, carriers, customs facilities, and other high-security environments, employs dual-view technology with two 160 kV X-ray generators. This provides simultaneous horizontal and vertical imaging, enhancing inspection efficiency and allowing quick screening of densely packed goods in a single pass.

According to Smiths Detection, the system produces high-quality images crucial for detection performance and operational effectiveness while facilitating maintenance access.

The SDX 100100 DV HC features a high conveyor for easy manual handling of items, while the SDX 100100 DV LC’s low installation height enables connections with additional conveyor systems for heavy freight.

Available in belt speeds of 0.2 m/s or 0.5 m/s, both versions offer high throughput and efficient screening without compromising safety.

These configurations are said to integrate seamlessly into external material handling systems and connect to an intelligent network supporting Central Image Processing.

The TSA mandates that cargo be screened using approved methods to ensure compliance with security standards. To this end, it issues the ACSTL, available in both Sensitive Security Information (SSI) and non-SSI formats.

The non-SSI version serves as a resource for industry partners seeking information on current approved screening technologies. Conversely, the SSI version provides regulated parties with guidance on procuring equipment that aligns with TSA-approved security protocols.

All equipment acquired from this list must adhere to TSA Standard Security Program measures. Industry partners can gain access to the secured SSI version upon approval.

Smiths Detection technology vice president Philip Tackett said: “The addition of the SDX 100100 DV HC to the ACSTL means operators can now deploy technology that enhances detection performance, strengthens operational efficiency, and reduces security risk across cargo networks.

“This is an important milestone for our air cargo portfolio and reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that allow air carriers and freight forwarders to improve security while maintaining the efficiency their operations demand.”

Smiths Detection has been one of the key players in threat detection and security screening technologies across aviation, ports and borders, urban security, and defence markets.

The company operates as part of Smiths Group, a global technology entity headquartered in London.

Recently, Smiths Group signed a £2bn ($2.7bn) deal to divest Smiths Detection to CVC. The transaction awaits customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated to conclude in the latter half of 2026.

Smiths Detection employs about 3,400 individuals, including over 1,100 field service engineers and more than 500 research and development professionals. Its operations span Europe, the US, and Asia.

