SkyDrive has received a G-1 certification basis for its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), marking a step towards the company’s goal of commercialising the vehicle.
This development follows an agreement reached between the JCAB and SkyDrive regarding the airworthiness and performance standards necessary for the type certification of the ‘SKYDRIVE’, a lightweight, three-seater eVTOL aircraft currently in flight tests.
The JCAB’s decision is a continuation of the collaboration that began in March 2022, when SkyDrive agreed to use the JCAB Airworthiness Inspection Manual (AIM) Part II (Revision 61) for the type certification of its eVTOLs.
The AIM Part II provides airworthiness criteria for fixed-wing aircraft with a takeoff weight of up to 8,618kg or less, and Revision 61, which offers manufacturers flexibility in demonstrating their aircraft’s safety.
The agreement between SkyDrive and the JCAB marks a milestone in navigating the complex road to aircraft certification, especially for aircraft such as eVTOLs, which lack standardised regulations.
It provides additional clarity and direction essential for SkyDrive as it prepares for the official public unveiling and demonstration flights at World Expo 2025 in Osaka.
SkyDrive chief development officer Arnaud Coville said: “We are pleased to announce that the JCAB has issued the G-1 certification basis that will apply to our first commercial eVTOL aircraft. We have reached this significant milestone through a series of respectful and collaborative discussions with the JCAB.
“The issuance of this certification basis represents the culmination of substantial efforts invested over several months. We are also thrilled with the recent progress achieved in our validation project with the FAA.”
SkyDrive and the JCAB are continuing their discussions to finalise the certification plan, including the testing schedule and procedures.
Once the plan is finalised, SkyDrive will commence ground and flight testing of the aircraft.
Concurrently, SkyDrive is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to validate a certification process in the US, aiming for a harmonised certification approach that facilitates global operations.
In November 2024, SkyDrive partnered with SAI Flight and Greenville Downtown Airport in South Carolina to create electric air taxi routes, focusing on cargo, passenger, and emergency services through an MoU.