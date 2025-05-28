The service supports temporary connectivity for new routes, seasonal operations, and emergency situations, ensuring that ground teams always remain connected. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.

SITA has announced the availability of a new satellite connectivity service to support airports and airlines for maintaining communication during any operational disruptions.

SITA Managed Satellites is now available in more than 130 countries, providing connectivity options tailored for the air transport sector.

This service is designed to function during blackouts, natural disasters, and in areas lacking better infrastructure.

The service leverages low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver “secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency” communications. This ensures that airport systems remain operational even when traditional networks are struggling and go offline.

Recent global events have highlighted the vulnerabilities of conventional fibre and terrestrial networks, with many airports experiencing outages due to natural disasters and network congestion during peak periods, according to the company.

The new satellite solution is claimed to address these challenges for airport and airline teams.

It enables rapid deployment of connectivity in various locations, including off-airport sites, aircraft maintenance facilities, and cargo hubs.

The service also supports temporary connectivity for new routes, seasonal operations, and emergency situations, ensuring that ground teams always remain connected, according to the company.

SITA further stated that the service includes 24/7 monitoring, installation, maintenance, and support from its global team. It integrates seamlessly with other SITA connectivity solutions, thereby providing a “bundled approach to network resilience”.

Among the key features of the service listed by the company include a secure, aviation-specific satellite solution that complies with industry regulations, full lifecycle management, “proactive” infrastructure monitoring, and expert on-site support for setup and maintenance.

SITA communications and data exchange senior vice president Martin Smillie said: “The quality and availability of the latest satellite technology means that it’s becoming a vital component within high availability networks.

“Airports, in particular, need new ways to ensure they can maintain critical operations in whatever circumstances they face – even when a diverse incidents strike.”

Earlier this month, the 2024 North American Air Transport IT Insights report by SITA and Airlines for America revealed a major shift in IT investment priorities among carriers, with a focus on cybersecurity and AI.

