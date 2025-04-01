CCM has designed and delivered terminal spaces for more than 300 airports globally. Credit: SITA.

Aviation technology company SITA has completed the acquisition of CCM, an expert in airport interiors based in Milan, Italy.

This move is expected to transform airport spaces by integrating advanced technology with intelligent design, paving the way for the airports of the future.

CCM collaborates with top architects and designers to create efficient and stylish airport experiences.

With over three decades of experience under the Marinoni family’s management, CCM has contributed to the design and delivery of terminal spaces in more than 300 airports worldwide.

The acquisition brings together SITA’s expertise in passenger processing, baggage handling, and AI-driven airport operations with CCM’s design and customer advisory capabilities, offering a comprehensive solution for airport customers.

Monica Oberti, a member of the founding Marinoni family, has been appointed as the interim CEO of CCM.

Oberti said: “For too long, airports have had to choose between efficiency and passenger experience. Now, they don’t have to. By joining forces with SITA, we can finally bring together the best of both worlds – smart technology, intelligent design, and quality production.”

The SITA 2024 Air Transport IT Insights report highlights that 63% of airports are prioritising investments in self-service, biometrics, mobile apps, and IT, with spending reaching $8.9bn.

SITA CEO David Lavorel said: “Building efficient, tech-enabled environments is crucial for the future of travel. Airports are not just transit points; they mark a moment in a journey, no matter the destination.

“By integrating our expertise, we bring to life the airports of the future – architecture that is built on tech solutions and driven by efficiency to improve the overall travel experience for passengers and the operations of airport staff.”

In February this year, SITA launched ATC Connect, a global messaging solution aimed at revolutionising air traffic control (ATC) communications.

This platform facilitates the secure sharing of flight information with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) globally.