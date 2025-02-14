SITA, a provider of air transport technology, has unveiled ATC Connect, a global messaging solution set to transform air traffic control (ATC) communications.
The new messaging platform is designed to enable secure sharing of flight information with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) worldwide, streamlining data exchange and enhancing flight operation efficiency.
The new “easy-to-use global solution” allows airlines, airports, and ground handlers to communicate flight operational messages with ANSPs, including flight plans and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).
This solution supports the transition from Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Networks (AFTNs) to modern Air Traffic Services (ATS) Messaging Handling Systems (AMHS), facilitating advanced data-sharing including large file messages and images.
Furthermore, the service ensures seamless communications throughout flight operations, converting messages between AFTN and AMHS systems to suit the ANSP environment.
It also provides direct access to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) AMHS ATC, enabling a single transmission point for flight plans and meteorological data, which expedites real-time acknowledgements and responses.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
With a built-in backup connection, ATC Connect offers “uninterrupted” service and smoother daily operations through automated and simplified workflows, according to SITA.
The messaging platform can reroute traffic to prevent operational disruptions and supports both ICAO and International Air Transport Association (IATA) connectivity protocols and message formats, ensuring full compatibility and geographic reach.
SITA partnered with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks last month in a move to bolster security for critical airport applications.
This collaboration integrates Palo Alto Networks’ AI-powered cybersecurity platforms into SITA’s CyberSecurity portfolio, introducing the SITA Managed Security Service Edge (SSE) solution, managed and operated by SITA CyberSOC.