The initiative will allow Singapore Airlines to gather comprehensive data on customer experiences. Credit: Mochammad Ray Kahn Ariga/Shutterstock.com.

Singapore Airlines has entered a three-year agreement with Qualtrics, an experience management company, to advance its customer experience analytics.

The collaboration aims to enhance the airline’s collection and analysis of customer feedback, offering better insights across various feedback channels.

It is expected to support Singapore Airlines’ commitment to understanding and responding to customer needs through advanced research, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative will allow the airline to gather comprehensive data on customer experiences, facilitating the identification of changing preferences and the resolution of issues across various touchpoints.

Singapore Airlines Customer Experience vice president Melvin Ng said: “Singapore Airlines uses Qualtrics’ text analytics to process and analyse customer feedback from multiple channels.

“By integrating advanced analytics with our customer experience strategies, we can better understand our customers’ evolving expectations, address their needs more effectively, and enhance their end-to-end journey with Singapore Airlines.”

By utilising Qualtrics’ solutions, the airline can better analyse feedback from multiple sources, ensuring a more responsive and personalised service.

Additionally, Singapore Airlines is exploring the potential of Qualtrics’ GenAI capabilities to interpret open-ended feedback, extracting valuable insights from written comments to enhance the overall passenger journey.

Qualtrics president Brad Anderson said: “Companies that deliver great experiences build deeper relationships with their customers, and today’s market leaders are proven to have made this a greater priority over the last three years.

“As consumer feedback habits evolve, thousands of leading organisations across the world, including Singapore Airlines, are using Qualtrics to understand and improve their customer experience with omnichannel insights captured across the customer journey. These rich insights provide companies with intelligence and capabilities they need to win now and in the coming era of agentic AI.”

In April, Singapore Airlines partnered with OpenAI to implement Gen AI solutions aimed at boosting customer service and operational efficiency.

This partnership focuses on AI technologies that can interpret various forms of content, including text, audio, diagrams, and videos.

