Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched the latest update to its Simcenter simulation and test solutions portfolio, featuring improvements in aerostructure analysis, electric motor design, gear optimisation, and smart virtual sensing.
These updates aim to “streamline workflows, speed up certification, and offer deeper insights into system performance”, the company stated.
For aerostructure analysis, Simcenter automates the generation of free-body diagrams and margin of safety (MoS) calculations, reducing certification timelines by 20%.
Engineers can assess load paths across aircraft models and conduct full-envelope MoS analysis without relying on “costly” in-house tools.
Siemens Digital Industries Software simulation and test solutions senior vice president Jean-Claude Ercolanelli said: “These updates empower engineers to meet the evolving challenges of electrification and advanced air mobility.
“We’re delivering tools that drive innovation, improve efficiency and support a more sustainable and connected future. Our Simcenter portfolio is transforming engineering simulation.”
Simcenter accelerates additive manufacturing simulations by 200% through voxel mesh improvements and improves collaboration with centralised model data and streamlines load and boundary condition transfers, according to the company.
