The new operations centre is located near Vigo Airport. Credit: Searidge Technologies.

Searidge Technologies has announced the successful implementation of Spain’s first fully operational digital control tower at Vigo Airport.

This development, achieved in partnership with Skyway, marks a significant advancement in the country’s air traffic management capabilities. Having received certification from Spanish aviation regulators, the system is now actively providing air traffic control services.

The new operations centre is located in a building adjacent to Vigo Airport and features a high-resolution, 360° real-time visual display.

Utilising a network of fixed and mobile high-definition cameras and real-time sensor data, this technology replaces traditional views, enhancing situational awareness and visibility for air traffic controllers. The objective is to improve operational safety and overall efficiency.

Searidge Technologies CEO Moodie Cheikh said: “We’re proud to support Aena in achieving this important milestone.

“The operational launch at Vigo marks a first for Spain and underscores Europe’s leadership in digital tower innovation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as Aena advances its strategy to digitise and future-proof airport operations across the country.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Operations will initially take place during periods of low air traffic, with conventional tower controllers available as backup. This phased introduction aims to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

By adopting digital tower technology, Vigo Airport aligns itself with other leading global airports such as Heathrow, Changi, and Dubai.

In November, Searidge Technologies revealed the operational commencement of its Virtual Tower at Hamad International Airport (HIA) since February 2025. This marks the first instance of a large-scale digital tower system certified by safety regulators in the Middle East, further highlighting innovations in aviation infrastructure.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up