Scoot, the budget airline under Singapore Airlines, has engaged OutSystems, a low-code development platform powered by AI, to enhance its flight disruption management system.

This initiative aims to improve operational efficiency and streamline communication across various departments during flight disruptions.

By consolidating its communication systems into a single platform, Scoot aims to facilitate better coordination and decision-making in response to operational challenges.

Scoot recognised the necessity to upgrade its existing disruption management system, which was reliant on disjointed text-based group chats that manually disseminated more than 600 notifications daily to various teams.

This outdated approach impeded operational efficiency, as important flight status updates were often delayed in reaching relevant teams, adversely affecting customer satisfaction.

Utilising OutSystems, Scoot has reduced the development timeline for its Virtual Operations Command Centre (vOCC) application from eight months to just two-and-a-half months.

This accelerated development process has enabled the integration of various internal communication systems, thereby streamlining notifications and alleviating communication delays among stakeholders during operational disruptions.

OutSystems Greater China Region, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei regional director Leonard Tan said: “The impact of low-code and AI today goes beyond operational optimisation and efficiency; these combined technologies are actively reshaping the way industries function at their core.

“Scoot’s breakthrough in developing its first disruption-handling mobile application, alongside the clear business results it achieved, exemplifies how AI-powered low-code is a true game-changer for building mission-critical solutions that fuel resilience and strategic advantage in a fast-evolving business landscape.”

Key features of the vOCC application include a direct link to Scoot’s Operations Command Centre, which provides real-time updates on delayed flights, and integration with downstream commercial applications for timely passenger notifications via email and text messages.

The implementation of OutSystems has produced notable results for Scoot, including a 90% enhancement in data visibility among all stakeholders and a 60% reduction in manual processing time.

Teams are equipped to monitor disruption metrics, such as flight retiming and the number of affected connecting passengers, facilitating data-driven decision-making to enhance operational efficiency.

Scoot plans to further develop its vOCC application by incorporating AI capabilities through OutSystems Mentor, which will enable automated and personalised communication with passengers.

Scoot Information Technology vice president Jaya Balaji MV said: “As a digital-first airline, we believe modern technology is essential to enhancing customer satisfaction while maintaining cost efficiency.

“Digital innovation is key to unlocking these possibilities at Scoot, and our vOCC application reflects this vision.”

