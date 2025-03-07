SAF is expected to reduce life cycle emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel. Credit: SAS AB.

Scandinavian airline SAS has announced a partnership with Alpine World Cup Åre 2025 to enhance sustainable air travel for the upcoming event.

SAS will provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for 500 athletes and team members travelling to the event scheduled for 8-9 March 2025, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of their journey.

The airline will offer passengers the option to choose SAF when their booking flights.

SAS and Alpine World Cup Åre are working to make travel more sustainable for large international sporting events that rely heavily on air transport.

The use of SAF is expected to lower emissions, with the potential to cut life cycle carbon emissions by up to 80% in comparison to conventional jet fuel.

Alpine World Cup Åre CEO Olle Danielsson said: “We recognise that air travel is an integral part of international sports, and we are committed to making travel to Alpine World Cup Åre as sustainable as possible.

“Through our partnership with SAS, we aim to take responsibility and inspire other stakeholders in the sports world to make conscious travel choices.”

The aviation sector’s transformation towards sustainability requires collective action from various stakeholders, including airlines, policymakers, authorities, corporations, and travellers, according to SAS.

SAS chief revenue officer Erik Westman said: “At SAS, we are proud to support Alpine World Cup Åre and, through this collaboration, contribute to reducing the climate impact of air travel. SAF is a key element in our strategy to drive aviation toward a more sustainable future.

“Achieving this requires collective action and we hope to inspire others in the sports and events industry – and beyond – to make responsible choices.”

In August 2024, SAS exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after restructuring more than $2bn in debt.

Following two years of proceedings and timeline adjustments, the airline secured $1.2bn in new funding, including $475m in equity and $725m in secured convertible debt.