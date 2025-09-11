RoVTOL aims to concentrate on global eVTOL aircraft sales, beginning with advanced models like the ET1, ET2, ET3, and ET9. Credit: Chesky/Shutterstock.com.

Robo.ai and US-based Aerospace company Ewatt Aerospace have announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) named RoVTOL, aimed at advancing the global deployment of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from the UAE.

The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies, with Dubai-based Robo.ai providing local capabilities, regulatory support, and market access in the Middle East.

Ewatt Aerospace will offer exclusive licensing rights for its eVTOL technology and products, along with technical support and personnel training.

Benjamin Zhai, CEO of Robo.ai, will take on the role of chairman of RoVTOL, and Steven Wang, chief product officer of Ewatt Aerospace, will serve as CEO.

The JV intends to establish an advanced eVTOL assembly facility in the UAE to facilitate local production and ensure rapid delivery.

Additionally, RoVTOL will develop a global sales network under its brand and adapt existing products for local markets, particularly in the Middle East and Europe.

Ewatt Aerospace chairman Ren Wenguang said: “Ewatt’s accumulated expertise in the eVTOL field is highly complementary to Robo.ai’s global resources. Together, we will accelerate the transformation of technological achievements into market competitiveness.”

RoVTOL plans to focus on the global sales of eVTOL aircraft, starting with advanced models such as the ET1, ET2, ET3, and ET9, which are designed to meet various operational requirements.

The ET1 aircraft features fully autonomous control capabilities and is suitable for rapid deployment in various scenarios.

The ET2 aircraft is a two-seat light model designed for tasks such as low-altitude tourism and emergency rescue.

The ET3-e aircraft is an all-electric version aimed at sectors such as surveying and public safety, while the ET3-h is a hydrogen-lithium hybrid model designed for high-frequency operations.

The ET9 electric passenger aircraft provides point-to-point mobility solutions and is intended for urban air mobility and emergency rescue applications.

Additionally, derivative models based on the ET9 platform will support unmanned operations and logistics.

RoVTOL chairman and Robo.ai CEO Benjamin Zhai said: “Leveraging the technical strength of the ET series and the global sales network, we are confident in establishing RoVTOL as a key player in the global eVTOL market.

“Simultaneously, we will promote the synergistic implementation of ‘Smart Mobility, Smart Devices, and Smart Contracts’, contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming a World Smart City.”

