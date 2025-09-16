The partnership is said to support Riyadh Air’s growth goals ahead of its 2025 launch. Credit: JohnNilsson/Shutterstock.com.

Riyadh Air has entered into a partnership with Unilode to manage and supply unit load devices (ULDs) as part of its operational strategy.

The agreement aims to utilise Unilode’s network for ULD management, maintenance, and repair services, which will assist Riyadh Air in enhancing its operational efficiency and reliability across both passenger and cargo services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Riyadh Air will receive new lightweight ULDs designed for the secure transport of baggage and cargo across its network.

These devices will also contribute to improved fuel efficiency and sustainable operations, according to the company.

The airline plans to implement Bluetooth-enabled tracking for these assets and utilise Unilode’s reader infrastructure to provide real-time visibility and optimise stock management, thereby minimising loss and mishandling during operations.

Riyadh Air CFO Adam Boukadida said: “At Riyadh Air, every decision is about creating journeys that feel effortless, personalised, and responsible.

“Our partnership with Unilode is more than a technological upgrade; it’s about building trust, reducing our environmental footprint, and delivering the premium experience our guests deserve.”

This partnership aligns with Riyadh Air’s growth objectives as it prepares for its launch in 2025.

Following its launch, Riyadh Air plans to expand its fleet to more than 180 aircraft and aims to connect passengers to more than 100 destinations by 2030.

The airline anticipates contributing $20bn to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP and creating more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs globally.

Unilode’s full-service management model and global repair network will support the agreement, ensuring asset availability and operational resilience as Riyadh Air’s operations grow.

Unilode CEO Ross Marino said: “Partnering with Riyadh Air at such a pivotal stage of its journey underscores Unilode’s ability to deliver value not only today, but also well into the future.

“Our innovative ULD solutions, unrivalled global network, and pioneering digital platform will give Riyadh Air the agility and resilience needed to build one of the most forward-looking airlines in the world.”

Last month, Riyadh Air partnered with SATS Saudi Arabia for a five-year collaboration to enhance cargo handling at major Saudi airports, focusing on operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

