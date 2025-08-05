Regional & City Airports manages Bournemouth, Exeter, and Norwich Airports. Credit: Pawel Bednarski 303/Shutterstock.com.

Regional & City Airports (RCA), which operates Bournemouth, Exeter, and Norwich Airports, has announced a new strategic partnership with ICG, an alternative asset manager.

This agreement comes after a successful 12-year relationship with Rigby Group and is expected to be finalised later this month.

The partnership aims to support RCA’s ongoing growth, particularly in expanding its airports, cargo, and executive aviation operations.

ICG’s European Infrastructure team will collaborate with RCA to enhance sustainable aviation practices within the company.

ICG European Infrastructure managing director Ludovic Laforge said: “We’re proud to be partnering with one of the UK’s most dynamic regional airport groups in a transaction that underscores our commitment to supporting high-potential infrastructure assets.”

RCA stated that it is entering a new phase of development while maintaining its strategic priorities.

The leadership at RCA, along with its workforce, will work closely with ICG during this transition.

RCA chief executive Andrew Bell said: “Regional & City Airports has flourished into one of the leading UK airport groups and a high-performing enterprise. We are now ready to accelerate further – with the help of our new partner, ICG.”

Under Rigby’s management, passenger numbers have increased to more than two million, reflecting a 13% year-on-year growth and indicating RCA’s ongoing expansion.

Rigby Group co-CEO Steve Rigby said: “Regional & City Airports comprises a thriving group of airports, strategically important in their regions and growing at above market rates.

“Following our successful stewardship, now is the right time for the next phase in Regional & City Airports’ growth in collaboration with an infrastructure fund with the investment capability and appetite to ensure these airports and their associated property reach their full potential.”

