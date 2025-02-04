The new concourse aims to expedite boarding, enhance accessibility and integrate eco-friendly elements. Credit: HIA.

Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar has opened Concourse E, the latest addition to its ongoing terminal expansion project.

This new concourse is designed to streamline the boarding process, enhance operational efficiency, improve accessibility, and incorporate sustainable features.

The expansion introduces an additional 51,000m² to the airport, with eight new contact gates that increase overall gate capacity by 20%.

Concourse E boasts “advanced self-boarding technology” that allows passengers to scan their boarding passes for a “smoother travel experience”.

The design prioritises accessibility, with features such as hearing loops, ramps, elevators, and spacious seating areas that cater to passengers with disabilities.

HIA chief operating officer Hamad Ali Al-Khater said: “We are thrilled to see this modern concourse come to life, providing our passengers with a more seamless and comfortable travel experience.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering world-class facilities that emphasise efficiency, accessibility and sustainability. With the launch of Concourse E, travellers can experience the first phase of a transformative expansion aimed at elevating every aspect of their journey.”

Passenger comfort is addressed with ergonomic seating arrangements that include a variety of styles with built-in power outlets.

The concourse also expands retail and dining options, offering new shopping and dining experiences for all passengers.

In addition, the concourse features energy-efficient systems, water management solutions, and optimised thermal comfort, aligning with the airport’s focus on sustainability.

The airport has hinted at further development with the upcoming announcement of Concourse D’s expansion in the next few weeks.

In July 2024, HIA initiated the use of a new cooling system installed by Siemens, in line with expansion and sustainability objectives.

The cooling system includes five plants located around the airport, all of which have implemented Siemens Demand Flow technology to lower energy expenses and enhance operational efficiency.