Walt Smart Radio is said to cut aircraft refuelling time by 5-10 minutes, with PrimeFlight managing 160-200 fuelling operations daily at Kansas City International Airport. Credit: Weavix.

Weavix, the developer of the Walt Smart Radio system, has revealed that PrimeFlight Aviation Services has rolled out the Walt Smart Radio system across several airport fuelling stations.

The deployment has led to improvements in operational efficiency and safety response capabilities for PrimeFlight Aviation, which serves many prominent airlines.

The implementation began in early 2024 at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) and Kansas City International (MCI) airports.

Following initial success, PrimeFlight expanded the system to Denver (DEN), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), Sacramento (SMF), and, most recently, Memphis (MEM).

According to the company, this rollout has significantly improved the coordination of time-critical fuelling operations in busy airport settings.

PrimeFlight’s Kansas City International Airport operations manager Conner Lovell said: “Walt Smart Radios save us anywhere from five to 10 minutes per refuelling each airplane, with instant communication. That five minutes could cause a costly delay because we’re not over there quickly enough.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In the aviation fuelling sector, delays carry a steep financial cost, with Airlines for America’s 2023 data indicating an average cost of $100.80 per minute.

Weavix noted that the Walt system has addressed longstanding issues with traditional radios, which struggled with unreliable connectivity, poor performance in adverse weather, and hardware prone to breaking when dropped.

The system’s transcription and playback functions have been particularly beneficial for PrimeFlight’s teams working in noisy airport environments.

These features create a timestamped, auditable record that aids in resolving disputes with airlines over delays and ensures accountability.

Additionally, the system’s customisable group communication feature allows emergency alerts to be directed only to relevant personnel, Weavix stated.

This has proven vital for rapid responses to safety incidents, such as fuel spills, enabling teams to act within minutes to prevent environmental contamination and avoid costly investigations by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Weavix founder and CEO Kevin Turpin said: “PrimeFlight’s success with Walt demonstrates how the right communication technology can eliminate delays, improve safety response, and strengthen customer relationships in a demanding industry.

“We’re proud to support their mission-critical operations with technology built specifically for frontline teams.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up