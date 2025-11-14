Ribbon cutting at the opening of the Pratt & Whitney European Technology and Innovation Center. Credit: RTX.

RTX business Pratt & Whitney has opened its European Technology and Innovation Centre (ETIC) in Houten, the Netherlands, with the objective of advancing research into aircraft propulsion systems.

The centre will focus on developing technologies such as advanced gas turbine systems, hybrid-electric propulsion, and hydrogen-based solutions.

The ETIC, which operates from the same location as Collins Aerospace’s European Innovation Hub, extends RTX’s cooperative activities within the Dutch aerospace sector and across Europe.

Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs business and innovation deputy director-general Tjerk Opmeer said: “I am pleased to see the realisation of initiatives like Pratt & Whitney’s European Technology and Innovation Centre in the Netherlands.

“This centre has the possibility to enhance our shared vision for accelerating sustainable aviation through innovation and international collaboration. We are committed to support these transformative efforts.”

The establishment of this centre follows RTX’s recent partnership agreement with the Netherlands Aerospace Group and a master research agreement with Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).

Both the agreements set out terms for cooperation on technology research across multiple topics.

Pratt & Whitney has also obtained dedicated office space at TU Delft’s Aerospace Innovation Hub, which increase potential for collaboration in South Holland.

Pratt & Whitney engineering and technology senior vice president Michael Thacker said: “As an independent innovation centre dedicated to cutting edge technology research, ETIC is a first-of-a-kind facility for Pratt & Whitney in Europe, complementing our existing engineering centres in North America, Poland, and across the globe.

“We see significant potential to grow our activities in the Netherlands, given its strong engineering talent pool and long history of aerospace technology innovation, as well as the exceptional opportunities for collaboration between industry, academia and government agencies.”

Within Europe, RTX employs approximately 21,000 people at 65 locations, with about 300 staff based in the Netherlands at three Collins Aerospace sites including Houten.

Pratt & Whitney employs more than 7,000 personnel in Europe, mainly at engineering, manufacturing and maintenance facilities located in Poland.

In February 2024, Pratt & Whitney opened a new India Digital Capability Centre (IDCC) in Bangalore, India.

The new centre is located on the same campus as Pratt & Whitney’s Engineering and Supply Chain Operations Centres of Excellence.

