Airport hospitality services provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has announced a strategic joint venture (JV) with Cairo Airport Company (CAC) and Egypt Aviation Services (EAS).
This partnership will see PPG managing and operating six lounges at Cairo International Airport (CAI), expanding its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
PPG will use its expertise to rebrand these lounges as “Plaza Premium Lounge” in collaboration with CAC and EAS.
PPG Europe, Middle East and Africa senior vice president Okan Kufeci said: “This unprecedented partnership with Egyptian Aviation Services, and Cairo Airport Company opens up exciting opportunities for our first entry into the Egyptian market through this strategic partnership, bringing our global standards and expertise in delivering award-winning airport hospitality experiences to Cairo.
“We are committed to our mission of making travel better for all passengers flying through Cairo International Airport with our portfolio of Plaza Premium Lounges.”
The full management of CAC VIP Lounges has been assigned to the JV, which will oversee facilities in terminals one; two and three, as well as the seasonal terminal.
Additionally, a new lounge is under development by the F Gates of terminal three.
CAC chairman and CEO Magdy Ishak Azzer said: “Egypt represents a burgeoning market in global tourism, with Cairo International Airport being a key hub, connecting travellers to Egypt and across Africa and the MENA region.
“We are committed to enhancing the airport experience and supporting Egypt’s vision of becoming a premier global destination.”
PPG’s expansion into Egypt is complemented by its presence in key markets such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.
In 2021, India’s Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) chose PPG to manage passenger services at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR).
Under the ten-year contract, PPG handles service delivery, control and training centres, customer engagement, marketing, sales, and technology.