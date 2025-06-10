PHINIA seeks to utilise its expertise to meet the changing needs of the aerospace industry. Credit: Shutterstock AI.

PHINIA, a provider of fuel systems and electrical solutions, is set to make its debut at the Paris Air Show 2025, scheduled from 16 to 22 June at the Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

This event represents a “strategic” move for PHINIA as it seeks to establish a foothold in the aerospace sector and become a significant contributor to the global aerospace supply chain.

The company will be located in Hall 4, Stand E97, where it plans to present its capabilities in complex component manufacturing tailored for advanced aerospace propulsion systems.

With a background in fuel systems and combustion technologies primarily for automotive applications, PHINIA aims to leverage its expertise to address the evolving demands of the aerospace industry.

PHINIA is already collaborating with aerospace manufacturers and is working on two production programmes set to launch in 2025 and 2026, alongside an advanced development initiative for future aerospace applications. These projects align with PHINIA’s existing competencies.

The company boasts a global presence and a dedicated aerospace product line team, enhancing its capacity for rapid development in both military and civil aviation sectors.

PHINIA president and CEO Brady Ericson said: “With a strong foundation in sub-micron manufacturing, precision fluid management, system integration, and alternative fuel combustion, we are well positioned to support both current and next-generation aerospace propulsion systems.

“Our debut at the Paris Air Show is a natural evolution of our capabilities and a clear signal that PHINIA is ready to contribute meaningfully to the future of flight.”

As an independent entity with over a century of manufacturing experience, PHINIA’s brand portfolio includes DELPHI, DELCO REMY, and HARTRIDGE.

The company employs more than 12,500 individuals across 43 locations in 20 countries, with its headquarters situated in Auburn Hills, Michigan, US.

