Biometric features at all touchpoints ensure a seamless, contactless experience for travellers. Credit: Amadeus IT Group SA.

Perth Airport (PER) in Western Australia has announced a partnership with Spanish multinational technology company Amadeus to implement an upgraded biometric system designed to enhance the passenger experience from check-in through to boarding.

This initiative will introduce around 100 new self-service check-in kiosks and replace approximately 40 traditional check-in counters with bag drop units supplied by Amadeus.

The biometric capabilities, integrated into all touchpoints, aim to provide a streamlined and contactless experience for travellers.

Passengers flying with selected airlines will have the option to check in at these kiosks and use biometrics for identity verification.

Instead of presenting passports and boarding passes, travellers will only need to undergo a brief facial scan to confirm their identity and access their travel records.

PER COO Scott Woodward said: “We know that passengers want their departure experience to be hassle-free, so by harnessing automation, these upgrades deliver a seamless experience for their journey.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“This provides both our airline partners and travellers with the flexibility they need to ensure a smooth and efficient journey for everyone.”

This project builds on a partnership between Amadeus and PER, which began in 2015 with the installation of Amadeus’ cloud-based passenger processing systems.

The two entities initiated trials of biometric technology in 2022, leading to the decision to implement the system across the airport.

Amadeus APAC AirOps senior vice president Sarah Samuel said: “Using platform technology and security measures like tokenisation, airports can create digital representations of a passenger’s data.

“Once that’s achieved, all it takes is a couple of seconds to perform a facial scan to validate the passenger at bag drop or boarding.”

In November 2024, PER announced a A$5bn ($3.28bn) investment programme to consolidate all flight services into the Airport Central precinct.

The plan includes a new parallel runway, terminal upgrades, two multi-storey car parks with roadworks, and the airport’s first hotel.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up