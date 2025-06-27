Parsons will oversee initiatives in the FAA’s Aviation System Capital Improvement Programme. Credit: IBM.

Parsons and IBM have announced a collaboration to deliver a new air traffic control system.

The partnership aims to overhaul the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) National Airspace System (NAS), following Secretary Duffy’s directive for leading innovators to spearhead a rapid transformation.

The NAS, encompassing air traffic control, navigation facilities, airports, regulations, and personnel, is considered the global benchmark for air transportation systems, supporting travel, economic growth, and national security.

The initiative prioritises an “open, vendor-agnostic approach”, enabling the FAA to adopt new technologies and adapt systems based on real-time feedback and evolving requirements.

IBM senior vice president Mohamad Ali said: “In partnership with Parsons, we’re excited to respond to the administration’s call to help modernise the National Airspace System.

“This is just the beginning, and our shared commitment to an open approach ensures that we can integrate the best available technologies to build a safe, stable and future ready airspace infrastructure that will serve the nation for decades to come.”

Parsons will act as the prime contractor, taking full programme responsibility to ensure the project’s success.

Under the contract, Parsons will manage initiatives within the FAA’s Aviation System Capital Improvement Programme.

These initiatives include project management, infrastructure modernisation, and equipment installation and testing at more than 600 locations, alongside health, environmental, engineering, and fire protection services.

The collaboration combines Parsons’ FAA experience and proven programme delivery with IBM’s expertise in federal government and cross-industry systems integration to create a safer aviation ecosystem.

Parsons chair, president and CEO Carey Smith said: “This partnership represents two American industry leaders bringing together a combined nearly 200 years of experience and expertise in complex programme management and systems integration to deliver a state-of-the-art air traffic control system for our nation.

“This top priority initiative requires a company that knows the FAA and can hit the ground running to ensure the safety, prosperity and growth of our communities that depend on airspace efficiency.”

