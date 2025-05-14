The patent-pending system aids air traffic controllers by improving decision-making in control towers. Credit: servickuz/Shutterstock.

NoamAI has unveiled a new AI Air Traffic Controller system at the Airspace World 2025 event.

This patent-pending system is designed to assist human air traffic controllers by enhancing decision-making processes within control towers, to improve safety and operational efficiency in global air traffic management.

The AI Air Traffic Controller deploys advanced machine learning algorithms and predictive modelling techniques to analyse vast amounts of data in real time.

This includes monitoring flight paths, aircraft positions, and live air traffic control communications, allowing for improved situational awareness and faster response times during peak operational periods.

NoamAI.com CEO and co-founder Luke Gotszling said: “Air traffic control is one of the most complex, high-stakes environments millions rely on daily.

“It’s also constrained by legacy systems and staffing shortages. Our AI platform acts as a co-pilot in the tower—boosting coordination, awareness, and responsiveness when it matters most.”

The NoamAI Air Traffic Controller features several key capabilities, including predictive conflict detection for identifying potential hazards even at smaller airports.

Its capabilities also include a human-AI interface for effective collaboration and increased airspace capacity to accommodate eVTOL and drone operations.

Former airline executive and aviation analyst Robert Mann said: “The Noam AI Air Traffic Control overlay parses and articulates standardised format voice and data clearances, surface surveillance and aircraft position tracking, designed to be clearer and more easily understood, so as to improve situational awareness among all constituents in towered and complex airport surface environments.”

NoamAI.com is actively seeking collaboration with regulatory bodies to ensure the system meets certification requirements before its deployment in the aviation sector.

The launch comes amid widespread US ATC problems, which the US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has sought to blame on the Biden presidency, despite the former administration’s investment in airports and air traffic control and the current administration’s cuts to the FAA.

