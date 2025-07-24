The My Lounge at Heathrow Terminal 3 offers an open-plan design with seating for 112. Credit: No1 Lounges Ltd.

No1 Lounges, a subsidiary of Swissport, has launched two new airport lounges at London Heathrow Airport and Jersey Airport.

The new My Lounge at Heathrow’s Terminal 3 and the No1 Lounge at Jersey Airport are part of the company’s strategy to enhance pre-flight experiences for passengers.

This expansion is supported by Airport Dimensions, a company specialising in airport passenger experience.

The My Lounge at Heathrow Terminal 3 opened following a redesign and rebranding from the previous Club Aspire lounge.

This lounge features an open-plan layout with a seating capacity of 112, catering to the increasing demand for lounge access.

Guests at My Lounge can enjoy a self-serve menu that includes a variety of hot and cold snacks, desserts, and a pancake machine.

Bistro-style dishes are also available, alongside a fully stocked bar offering wines, beers, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The lounge includes amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, charging points, and entertainment options such as a games zone and a TV den.

Heathrow services manager Mark Hardman said: “. The opening of My Lounge in Terminal 3 is a fantastic addition, providing travellers with an innovative and inviting space to relax and unwind before their flights.

“This redevelopment by No1 Lounges demonstrates how Heathrow, in collaboration with our partners, is continually evolving to meet the changing needs of our passengers as we look to become an extraordinary airport, fit for the future.”

The new No1 Lounge at Jersey Airport represents No1 Lounges’ first international venture.

This lounge accommodates 148 guests and features a contemporary design inspired by the island’s architecture.

It offers a seasonal menu with locally sourced ingredients, buffet-style dining, and a bar serving complimentary drinks.

The lounge provides various seating options, including casual areas and a bar lounge.

Entertainment facilities include TV zones for sports and films, as well as quiet corners for reading.

Business travellers will find dedicated workspaces and meeting rooms, along with unlimited Wi-Fi and charging points to facilitate productivity.

Ports of Jersey’s chief executive Matt Thomas said: “This is the first phase of a long-term plan to transform Jersey Airport and create smooth and easy travel experiences for all our passengers.

“This new lounge celebrates Jersey’s unique heritage and identity and creates a relaxing start to customers’ journeys.”

