Peggy Devestel, director of the Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC) and Dirch Jans, CEO of GATE Aviation Training. Credit: EUROCONTROL.

The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation’s (Eurocontrol) Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC) has appointed GATE Aviation Training as its new provider for student air traffic controller training.

This partnership will enable GATE to deliver initial training to MUAC’s student air traffic controllers at its academy located near Copenhagen Airport, in an agreement set to last up to seven years.

MUAC oversees the upper airspace from 24,500ft to 66,000ft across Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and north-west Germany, which is one of the busiest airspace regions in Europe.

The centre offers customer-focused air traffic management services and is the only cross-border civil-military air navigation service provider in Europe.

The training programme is expected to accommodate more than 110 students, focusing on equipping them with essential skills and knowledge for their roles as air traffic controllers.

The training curriculum has been tailored to meet MUAC’s operational needs. It consists of two main components, including a basic training module that covers fundamental air traffic control knowledge and skills, and an Area Control Surveillance (ACS) rating course.

The ACS course aims to enhance the advanced competencies and analytical skills necessary for managing MUAC’s complex upper airspace.

GATE Aviation Training CEO Dirch Jans said: “We are honoured to partner with MUAC to collaborate on ATC Ab-initio training. MUAC is widely recognised for its rigorous training standards, and through this partnership, MUAC will benefit from GATE’s innovative, dynamic and approach to delivering customised training solutions.”

The first cohort of MUAC students is anticipated to begin their training at the GATE academy in July 2025.

Participants will have access to advanced facilities, including high-fidelity simulators, innovative training techniques, and round-the-clock self-training options.

Additional support will be provided through modern accommodation, psychological assistance, and opportunities for industry familiarisation visits.

MUAC director Peggy Devestel said: “We are delighted to partner with GATE Aviation Training to provide initial training to our new student ATCOs. With its proven track record in delivering customised training solutions for complex upper airspace environments, GATE is the ideal partner to support our commitment to operational excellence.”

In May 2024, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Eurocontrol expanded their partnership with a new Memorandum of Cooperation, expanding their collaboration to include training, cybersecurity, research & innovation, and communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS).

