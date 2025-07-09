The initiative aims to enhance ground operations management at Tokyo International Airport. Credit: JAL/Moonware

Moonware has teamed up with Japan Airlines (JAL) and JAL Ground Service (JGS) to test its HALO ground traffic control platform at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).

This initiative is aimed at improving ground operations management at “one of the world’s busiest airports”.

Moonware claims that its flagship platform is “the world’s first AI-powered ground traffic control system” that helps provide real-time visibility, automates task coordination, and streamlines communication among ramp teams.

HALO has been deployed at major international airports to facilitate high-volume operations, with additional global deployments currently in progress, stated Moonware.

During the trial, JAL and JGS will utilise HALO at their local ground handling control station, as part of a wider programme aimed at modernising and digitising ground handling workflows.

The system is stated to streamline below-wing coordination, optimise resource management, and enhance real-time situational awareness.

HALO centralises operational inputs from the airside, integrating equipment, ground crews, and schedule adjustments into a unified system that facilitates dynamic dispatching, live status updates, and provides comprehensive visibility.

By enabling real-time communication between the ground handling control station and field teams, the platform is expected to help JAL and JGS respond more efficiently to disruptions and enhance asset utilisation.

Furthermore, the system facilitates real-time tracking and timestamping of ground activities, continuously feeding this data into planning tools. This supports informed decision-making and enables long-term improvements in processes.

Moonware CEO Javier Vidal said: “Tokyo International Airport (HND) is one of the most dynamic and demanding airport environments in the world.

“Working alongside JAL and JGS to bring HALO into this setting represents a significant step in advancing how real-time decisions are made on the ground.”

In 2024, JAL appointed Mitsuko Tottori as its new president, making her as the first woman to lead the company.

She ascended to the top after a career progressing through its management structure.

