The MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) in the US has announced a partnership with Purple, a guest WiFi and digital mapping solutions provider, to improve communication with passengers and gain insights into their preferences through first-party data.

Located in Mascoutah, Illinois, the airport serves the eastern St. Louis metropolitan area and has reported a record of more than 40,000 passengers in March 2025.

This initiative aims to enhance the digital experience for travellers by allowing them to access tailored content, including promotions, product recommendations, travel ideas, and airport updates, while utilising the airport’s complimentary WiFi service.

The integration of Purple’s technology is part of the airport’s broader strategy to modernise its infrastructure and meet the increasing demands for convenience and connectivity from passengers.

Purple CRO Shaun Bossons said: “Airports are beginning to view guest WiFi as an opportunity to engage with passengers, rather than an expensive infrastructure cost.

“Understanding passenger behaviour provides opportunities to improve the in-airport experience, increasing satisfaction, operational efficiency, and creating additional, non-aviation revenue.”

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is among several primary and non-hub primary airports that have adopted Purple’s services to enhance the passenger experience, joining facilities such as Burlington International Airport, Manchester Airport, and Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s airport director Darren James said: “Free guest WiFi has always been a part of our stress-free environment.

“Now, our partnership with Purple will allow us to understand our passenger demographics more comprehensively so we can improve our outreach and communications to them.”

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport features parallel runways measuring 8,000ft and 10,000ft, allowing for simultaneous take-offs and landings under various conditions, which helps to reduce delays.

The airport has significant transport links, with major rail and inland port centres situated within 22 miles and easy access to five interstate highways via I-64.

The combined economic impact of MidAmerica and SAFB is estimated at $3.1bn annually, supporting 23,442 jobs across airport operations, SAFB, and various on-site tenants, including Boeing and North Bay Produce.

