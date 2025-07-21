The announcement also includes over $4.1m in funding for four new projects through the state’s AAM Activation Fund. Credit: Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wire.

The state of Michigan has unveiled the Michigan Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) initiative to enhance its capabilities in AAM.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order aims to scale up AAM research and infrastructure, ensuring safe integration across sectors while positioning the state as a key player in this innovative technology.

The announcement also includes more than $4.1m in funding for four new projects through the state’s AAM Activation Fund.

These projects will focus on healthcare delivery, emergency services, and the automotive industry, advancing both academic research and practical applications of AAM technologies.

This is the second round of funding announced by the state, with the first round announced in July last year with more than $6m in funding.

The funded projects aim to address critical needs and foster academic research, creating a centralised pipeline for accelerating AAM readiness in the state.

Whitmer said: “Michigan has long been the centre of American mobility innovation. Today, advanced air mobility is a new mobility frontier, presenting an opportunity for Michigan to demonstrate next-generation industrial leadership.

“As the global aviation sector grows rapidly, the United States must hurry to commercialise uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) technologies, strengthen critical supply chains, and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturing.”

The Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) will spearhead the implementation of the Michigan AAM Strategy.

This collaborative effort involves multiple departments, including the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and others, each tasked with advancing the safe growth of the AAM sector.

Michigan chief mobility officer Justine Johnson said: “The new AAM Initiative, as well as the second round of grant funding, represents our commitment to advancing the future of mobility, beyond the automobile, to uncover new opportunities for the movement of people, goods, and information across land, air, and water.

“From delivering life-saving medical supplies to setting a world record for drone delivery, we are proud to continue developing aerial mobility solutions that will have a positive impact on Michiganders for generations to come.”

The four projects that have received funding include CVS Health, which was allocated $1.5m, to pioneer drone-based delivery systems for healthcare, aiming to streamline medication distribution.

Traverse Connect will receive $949,000 grant to enhance medical supply transportation across rural health networks.

Jack Demmer Automotive Group’s project, with a $740,000 funding, will explore drone delivery for automotive parts within metro Detroit.

Lastly, the University of Michigan receives $1m to create “M-Air,” expanding Mcity’s public/private partnership to foster aerospace innovation and education.

The initiative also aims to establish a Detroit–Ann Arbor air mobility corridor, linking innovation hubs and facilitating a connected ecosystem for testing and deployment of AAM solutions.

