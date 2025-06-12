The ReBokeh app helps low-vision travellers by using their mobile camera with customised filters for contrast, colour, zoom, and lighting adjustments. Credit: Miami International Airport.

Miami International Airport (MIA) has collaborated with Baltimore-based software company ReBokeh Vision Technologies to provide free, unlimited access to ReBokeh’s assistive technology software for low-vision users.

This collaboration is said to mark MIA as the first airport globally to offer ReBokeh’s technology, available for Apple users through the ReBokeh app.

The ReBokeh app enables low-vision travellers to utilise their mobile device’s live camera feed, enhanced by customised filters that adjust contrast, colour hue, zoom, and lighting to suit individual needs.

Travellers at MIA can use ReBokeh to read navigational signs, gate information, and arrival or departure monitors, or to locate restaurants, shops, or lounges.

A new feature, ReBokeh AI, allows users to engage with a custom-built AI tool, asking questions about their surroundings, such as identifying objects or describing what they see.

The app’s AI also supports multiple languages, defaulting to the user’s mobile device language settings, enabling it to serve as a translation tool for signage and visual information.

ReBokeh Vision Technologies founder and CEO Rebecca Rosenberg said: “We’re incredibly excited that Miami International Airport will be a leader in airport accessibility – leveraging ReBokeh’s technology to provide a more independent experience for travellers with low vision.”

Developed by and for the low-vision community, ReBokeh targets 90% of blind and low-vision individuals with some functional sight.

The app adopts an empowerment-focused approach, allowing users to leverage their existing vision rather than relying on audio or tactile alternatives, according to the company.

This initiative is the latest addition to MIA’s MyMIAccess programme.

In 2023, the programme earned the airport the recognition of being the first in Florida and second in the US to receive accreditation from the Airport Council International’s Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation programme for its commitment to inclusivity for passengers with disabilities.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said: “I am thrilled that MIA is now the first airport in the world to provide ReBokeh’s groundbreaking innovation to our travellers with vision challenges.

“Improving accessibility across Miami-Dade County is one of my highest priorities, which is why I am proud to introduce the Rebokeh app to our millions of visitors from around the world.”

In October 2024, MIA, in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), implemented a new Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) to quickly identify and respond to potential perimeter breaches, improving airport security.

