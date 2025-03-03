MAG and FatHopes Energy collaborate with airports, fuel suppliers, and airlines to improve SAF development efficiency and commercial viability. Credit: Jeang Herng/Shutterstock.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the holding company of Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FatHopes Energy to explore the use of used cooking oil (UCO) for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Malaysia.

This partnership aims to leverage UCO as a feedstock to create a sustainable alternative to conventional jet fuel.

Through this collaboration, FatHopes Energy will provide advisory expertise to ensure UCO collection adheres to sustainability standards and regulatory requirements.

The company will also offer technical support in the collection, processing, and conversion of UCO into SAF, ensuring environmental and industry compliance.

This initiative is crucial for evaluating the scalability of SAF production for adoption across Malaysia.

The partnership will evaluate the economic feasibility, environmental impact, and logistical challenges associated with collecting and converting UCO into SAF.

FatHopes Energy CEO Vinesh Sinha said: “Our collaboration with Malaysia Aviation Group is a major step forward in decarbonising the aviation industry, particularly in Malaysia. With this partnership, we look forward to advancing our shared vision of a more sustainable future for aviation.”

By working with airports, fuel suppliers, and other airlines, MAG and FatHopes Energy aim to enhance the efficiency and commercial viability of SAF development.

This includes a comprehensive assessment of all airports within MAG’s network to identify necessary enhancements for SAF deployment.

MAG Group chief sustainability officer Philip See said: “As a global aviation organisation committed to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, we continuously seek innovative solutions to minimise the environmental impact of our operations.

“Partnering with FatHopes to explore SAF production from UCO presents a valuable opportunity to contribute to the aviation industry’s broader sustainability goals.”

This initiative aligns with the Airports of Tomorrow project, launched by Airports Council International (ACI) World and the World Economic Forum (WEF), which seeks to transform airports into dynamic energy centres to facilitate aviation decarbonisation.

In December 2024, Samsung E&A revealed plans to venture into the SAF sector by partnering with oil company Petronas to build a biorefinery in Malaysia. The project, valued at $955m, marks the company’s foray into the SAF market.