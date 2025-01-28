The pilot plant is capable of producing up to 25 gallons of fuel per day using a process that combines captured CO2, water, and renewable electricity. Credit: Bulent camci/Shutterstock.

Lydian, an electric fuels company, has announced a “successful” pilot demonstration of its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology at RTI International, an independent nonprofit research institute in North Carolina, US.

The pilot plant is capable of producing up to 25 gallons of fuel per day using a process that combines captured CO 2 , water, and renewable electricity.

This process results in a drop-in alternative for conventional jet fuel, slashing emissions by up to 95%, according to the company.

Lydian reached this milestone in three years with “only a fraction of the capital typically associated with SAF demonstrations.”

The company’s power-to-liquids (PtL) method is said to leverage readily available and scalable feedstock, as well as require minimal land and water resources.

The PtL method also tackles the challenges of high electricity demand needed to power the technology.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airport Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Lydian’s modular reactors are designed for variable operation, adapting to the availability of low-cost renewable power.

This reduces operating costs, eases pressure on the electricity grid and lessens competition for clean energy.

The company stated that its approach is particularly advantageous as demand from sectors such as computing and manufacturing intensifies.

Lydian CEO and co-founder Joe Rodden said: “In less than three years, we’ve moved from concept to pilot, which marks a pivotal step towards our long-term goal of decarbonising aviation.

“This pilot showcases the viability of our novel technology to produce SAF and our ability to scale towards commercial production in record time.’

Lydian secured a DARPA award through the “Expeditionary Carbon Utilisation for Energy Resilience and Stabilisation” (ExCURSion) programme to develop portable, rechargeable power systems that store energy as carbon-based fuel.

The funding supports the creation of a prototype to address the logistical challenges of fuel supply in remote areas.

The company plans to launch its first commercial-scale demonstration plant in 2027, with ambitions for a full-scale commercial plant by 2030 with the capacity to produce 20 million gallons of SAF annually.

Lydian is advancing the project with a team comprising experts from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, Anduril, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and institutions such as Stanford and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In November 2024, agriculture company Corteva and BP announced a joint venture to produce crop-based biofuel feedstocks, supporting SAF for aviation decarbonisation.