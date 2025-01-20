German aviation company Lufthansa Group has acquired a 41% stake in ITA Airways.
Lufthansa Group can opt to acquire the remaining shares. The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) retains the remaining 59% of ITA Airways for now.
The transaction was officially sealed with a capital increase of €325m ($334m) by Lufthansa.
Lufthansa agreed to acquire the 41% stake in May 2023. The European Commission approved the deal with “remedies” in November 2024, followed by approvals from non-EU competition authorities.
This development is said to position Italy as a new “home market” for Lufthansa, with ITA Airways becoming its fifth network airline.
The country will become the company’s second-largest international market following the US, outside its established home markets of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Rome Fiumicino Airport becomes the sixth Lufthansa Group hub, with Milan-Linate Airport also set to play a key role, stated Lufthansa.
Deutsche Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said: “The ITA Airways team has written an impressive success story in recent years and, with great energy, passion and expertise, has built an airline that is already the pride of an entire nation. We look forward to continuing this success story of ITA Airways together.
“With our investment, we will now strengthen the Italian and European aviation market and the position of the Lufthansa Group as number one in Europe. Our joint passengers worldwide will benefit from improved offers and optimized connections as early as this upcoming summer flight schedule.”
ITA Airways’ Airbus fleet serves nearly 70 destinations worldwide, carrying approximately 18 million passengers in 2024.
Its fleet of Airbus aircraft consists of 99 aircraft, which features 22 long-haul models, including the Airbus A350-900, A330-900neo, and A330-200.