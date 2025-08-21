Fixed electrical ground power units powered by renewable energy enable aircraft to shut down their auxiliary power units while on the ground. Credit: Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in the UK has implemented an upgrade to its ground power supply by introducing eight fixed electrical ground power (FEGP) units.

This initiative aims to enhance the environmental conditions surrounding the airport, according to LBA.

The installation of these units is part of LBA’s Noise Action Plan, which seeks to reduce reliance on auxiliary power units (APUs) and diesel-powered mobile ground power units (GPUs) during aircraft operations.

LBA corporate affairs and sustainability head Joselyn Rankin said: “Introducing these FEGPs are helping make a real difference to the environment on the ground at LBA; for our people, our customers and our neighbours.

“Not only do they help us reduce carbon emissions but they also improve air quality and reduce ground noise which can impact our local community. Following a thorough commissioning and training period, we’re delighted to have Jet2 and Swissport making full use of the new FEGPS across all eight stands.”

The FEGPs, which operate on 100% renewable electricity, allow aircraft to turn off their APUs while on the ground.

APUs, located at the rear of the aircraft, are essential for providing electrical power and air conditioning during turnaround periods, as well as assisting with engine starts during taxiing and take-off preparations.

However, their operation while stationary consumes significant fuel, contributing to both noise pollution and carbon emissions in the airport vicinity, stated LBA.

Jet2 corporate affairs and sustainability director David Neill said: “We are delighted to be working jointly with Leeds Bradford Airport on sustainability initiatives, and these new electric power points will help make our operation more efficient and reduce ground noise.

“As the largest operator at Leeds Bradford Airport, we know our customers will welcome this development alongside the many initiatives we are making within our aircraft fleet as part of our sustainability strategy.”

In 2021, LBA established a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and unveiled a roadmap to reach this goal.

This initiative includes decarbonising terminal operations and transitioning airport vehicles to low or zero-emission models.

