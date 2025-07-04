LATAM plans to provide Wi-Fi for its entire narrow-body fleet across all subsidiaries by the end of 2025. Credit: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.

LATAM Airlines Group has announced plans to introduce onboard Wi-Fi for its wide-body aircraft on long-haul routes starting in 2026 with an investment of $60m.

The service will be launched on flights from Santiago to Sydney and New York, Lima to Madrid, and Sao Paulo to London.

The initiative will enhance the existing connectivity already available on the airline’s short- and medium-haul flights.

By the end of 2025, LATAM aims to equip its entire narrow-body fleet across all subsidiaries with Wi-Fi.

Currently, the airline operates the largest connected fleet in the region, with more than 250 aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi, serving over eight million passengers.

High demand has been noted on routes such as Santiago to Fortaleza and Lima to Havana, according to the company.

The new service will be powered by a partnership with Viasat, utilising the Viasat Amara technology, which combines geostationary and low Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access, even in remote areas such as the South Pacific.

The advanced connectivity will boost operational efficiency through real-time communication between crew and ground staff, predictive aircraft maintenance data transmission, and cockpit connectivity for route optimisation, stated the company.

LATAM Airlines Group Customers VP Paulo Miranda said: “Our vision is to constantly evolve.

“The connectivity we are announcing today is about more than just onboard internet; it represents how we combine innovation and active listening to deliver a modern, connected experience that aligns with what our passengers truly value.”

The Wi-Fi rollout aligns with LATAM’s initiatives, including a cabin retrofit programme for wide-body aircraft and the introduction of new business suites, aimed at improving comfort and onboard technology.

The service will be integrated into LATAM Play, the airline’s platform for onboard connectivity and entertainment, which offers access to over 300 films, more than 1,000 television episodes, and a variety of music and reading content.

LATAM has also partnered with Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+ to enhance its in-flight entertainment offerings.

In August 2024, LATAM Airlines announced a $2bn investment in Brazil over the next two years following a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The airline also signed an agreement with the Brazilian Ministry of Labour and Employment to train workers for its MRO facilities in São Carlos.

