The collaboration aims to enable greater access to SAF by introducing novel pricing and offtake structures. Credit: Bulent camci/Shutterstock.

LanzaJet and ATOBA Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the deployment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The collaboration will focus on creating new commercial models that balance the requirements of SAF producers and buyers by introducing novel pricing and offtake structures that provide greater access to SAF.

The MoU outlines plans for evaluating commercial models that support SAF procurement, designed to acknowledge the value of LanzaJet’s Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) fuel pathway.

LanzaJet CEO Jimmy Samartzis said: “Scaling SAF requires flexible, forward-thinking commercial models that work for both producers and consumers.

​“This collaboration with ATOBA Energy is about building the kind of aligned ecosystem we need to drive innovation, catalyse investment, and accelerate SAF deployment globally. It’s another step forward in ensuring that the value of next-generation technologies like ours can be realised at scale because the future growth and sustainability of aviation depends on it.”

ATOBA focuses on facilitating the development of SAF production through its comprehensive management of upstream and downstream SAF offtake portfolios.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The company’s approach involves off taking from a variety of producers who utilise different production technologies such as HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, Gas-Fischer Tropsch, or Power to Liquids.

This strategy helps mitigate technological and pricing risks related to these diverse SAF production pathways.

Furthermore, ATOBA facilitates long-term offtake agreements among airlines, jet-fuel distributors, SAF producers, and financial institutions. These agreements are vital for scaling up the industry.

LanzaJet’s ATJ technology benefits from such commercial models, which help maintain the integrity of its value proposition and promote more sustainable growth pathways.

ATOBA Energy co-founder and CEO Arnaud Namer said: “We are delighted to develop long-term offtake agreement models with LanzaJet, a company that is leading the alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) pathway.

“ATJ plays a key technological role in scaling the SAF industry as it contributes to using the best production route and feedstock depending on the specific regional characteristics. Developing LanzaJet in our portfolio of SAF producers is an essential brick in our aggregation strategy, reinforcing our ability to provide diversified, reliable, and scalable SAF solutions to the market.”

LanzaJet previously signed an MoU with Airbus in 2023 to produce SAF using its proprietary ATJ technology.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up