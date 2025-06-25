The agreement will enable the integration of MTI’s 3D aviation weather visualisation technology with KEYVAN’s certified navigation database. Credit: EA Photography/Shutterstock.

Turkiye-based aviation data provider KEYVAN Aviation has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese technology firm MTI to enhance digital aviation solutions and foster technological cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement will help integrate MTI’s 3D aviation weather visualisation technology with KEYVAN’s certified navigation database.

This integration is expected to provide flight operators with a solution for dynamic, weather-aware flight planning, allowing real-time and forecast weather data to be overlaid onto flight plans in a portable 3D format.

Combining accurate weather forecasting with reliable navigation data is anticipated to optimise routing, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance operational safety.

It will also support better risk assessment and contingency planning for both manned and unmanned operations, particularly in regions with complex weather conditions, according to the company.

This integrated approach aims to equip dispatchers, pilots, and UAV operators with the situational awareness necessary for effective mission management.

By synchronising real-time meteorological data with comprehensive aeronautical information, the new digital aviation solution will enhance decision-making capabilities in both strategic planning and in-flight operations.

MTI Weather Business Department head Susumu Ogawa said: “MTI is committed to improving safety and efficiency as well as reducing costs for aviation operators through our innovative weather technologies.

“We see this MoU and subsequent collaboration with Keyvan Aviation as an important step towards realising these goals. We are excited to see where this partnership between two very forward-looking companies will take us.”

The partnership is expected to elevate operational efficiency and safety for various aviation stakeholders, including airlines, drone operators, air navigation service providers, and airport authorities, by offering a consolidated platform for weather-aware route planning.

Stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and beyond are expected to benefit from improved situational awareness, fewer weather-related disruptions, and enhanced mission planning in intricate airspaces.

KEYVAN Aviation aeronautical data production manager Serkan Pusat said: “We are confident that this collaboration will contribute to the seamless integration of advanced weather analytics into operational flight planning and support more informed, real-time decision-making for aviation stakeholders.”

