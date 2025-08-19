The flight covered 10nm in about 12 minutes, including a five-minute hold at Monterey Airport for air traffic management. Credit: Joby Aviation, Inc.

Joby Aviation has successfully conducted its first flight between two US airports, Marina (OAR) and Monterey (MRY) in California, while operating alongside other aircraft in FAA-controlled airspace.

The company is focused on developing all-electric air taxis for commercial passenger service.

This achievement is said to exhibit the company’s capabilities in safety, operational procedures, air traffic control integration, and progress towards certification.

The flight covered a distance of 10nm and lasted approximately 12 minutes, which included a five-minute holding pattern at Monterey Airport to manage air traffic spacing.

This operation featured vertical takeoff, transition to wingborne flight, integration into the controlled airspace and a vertical landing.

It marks the first instance of a piloted electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi flying between two public airports.

Joby stated that the execution of this flight also demonstrated its ability to conduct mobile flight tests and provide comprehensive ground support operations away from its base.

Data collected during the flight provided insights into the human factors involved in operating the aircraft within controlled airspace.

Joby’s aircraft effectively integrated with other air traffic at Monterey Airport, including managing a holding pattern to accommodate an incoming airliner.

The flight adhered to established air traffic control protocols, similar to those followed by commercial airlines, which is crucial for the company’s ongoing certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Joby Aircraft OEM president Didier Papadopoulos said: “For years, our flight testing has validated our aircraft’s capabilities, and we’ve done this across a wide range of environmental conditions.

“As part of the natural progression of our flight test program, it was time to venture further, and there was no better place to visit first than our neighbours in Monterey.”

Following Joby’s planned acquisition of Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business, the demonstration is said to highlight the company’s readiness for the commercial market.

Joby is currently finalising the assembly of its first aircraft for Type Inspection Authorisation flight testing and plans to initiate flight testing with FAA pilots in early 2026.

Following successful certification, Joby intends to launch its commercial services in major cities, including Los Angeles and New York City.

