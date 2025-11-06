Both Joby and FAA pilots will evaluate the flight controls and handling characteristics during every phase of flight, including vertical takeoff and landing, cruise, and hover. Credit: Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation has initiated power-on testing for its first US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-conforming aircraft, signalling the start of the final phase in the Type Certification process for its electric air taxi.

The company stated that this aircraft is the first of several to be built specifically for Type Inspection Authorisation (TIA) and conforms to both the FAA-approved type design and its own established quality management protocols.

The current phase allows Joby to begin a series of hardware and software integration tests ahead of “for credit” flight testing as required by the FAA.

Joby pilots are scheduled to commence flight tests later this year, followed by FAA test pilots in 2026.

Each TIA aircraft is constructed using FAA-conforming components, developed under FAA-approved plans and reviewed by FAA Designated Engineering Representatives and Airworthiness Representatives.

Joby aircraft OEM president Didier Papadopoulos said: “Beginning this aircraft subsystem testing is the culmination of more than a decade of focused engineering and certification refinements.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“This is the moment where our intended type design, our manufacturing process, and our certification strategy converge into one physical asset. It validates that we can design a safe aircraft and produce it reliably.”

During TIA testing, Joby will work alongside the FAA to validate that the aircraft meets safety and performance standards.

The process includes evaluation of range, speed, and energy management under operational conditions.

Both Joby and FAA pilots will assess flight controls and handling characteristics throughout all phases of flight, from vertical takeoff and landing to cruise and hover.

The TIA stage also involves scrutiny of operational procedures for commercial service, including reviews of maintenance materials, pilot training curriculum, and verification of onboard systems such as avionics and propulsion.

Data collected from TIA tests will inform the FAA’s final decision regarding Type Certification, which is necessary for Joby to operate its aircraft commercially.

Recently, Joby began producing propeller blades at its Dayton, Ohio facility, marking a step forward in the company’s efforts to launch electric air taxis for commercial passenger service.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up